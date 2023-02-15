Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 81.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 316.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.1% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

GPI stock opened at $232.38 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.16 and a 1 year high of $242.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $5,641,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,434,635.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $5,641,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,635.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,789,474. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

