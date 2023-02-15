Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,521 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $12,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,693.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,369,600 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.