H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,301,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,287,000 after buying an additional 331,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

H&R Block Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HRB opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Stories

