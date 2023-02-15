IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,365 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $136,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 14.2% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $696,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $118.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

