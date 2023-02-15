IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,391 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 14.2% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of IDA stock opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.22. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $118.92.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

IDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

