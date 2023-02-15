IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 105 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.33.

Insider Activity

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $1,467,294.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,206,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,367. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDY stock opened at $441.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $413.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.22. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.