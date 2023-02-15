IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 13,073 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 28,357 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

WPRT stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.14 million, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

