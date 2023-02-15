IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,343 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

NYSE AEO opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

