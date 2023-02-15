IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,600 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Emfo LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in QuantumScape by 485.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 26.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $72,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,307.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,843 shares of company stock valued at $446,301. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

QS opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 5.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a current ratio of 25.68.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

