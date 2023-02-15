IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 182 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Comerica by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,811,000 after acquiring an additional 270,869 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 129,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comerica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,255,000 after purchasing an additional 79,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Comerica by 3.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,589,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,602,000 after purchasing an additional 47,162 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.02.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $101.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average is $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

