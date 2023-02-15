IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 299 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at $422,956.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,479. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average is $75.75.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

