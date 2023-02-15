IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 335 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 22.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors raised its position in shares of Etsy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 35.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $133.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $163.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.04 and its 200 day moving average is $116.57.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

