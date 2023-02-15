IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 3,557 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Tobam grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 50.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 795,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 267,019 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 50.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 11.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 543,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $20,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $20,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,766,361 shares of company stock worth $30,029,466. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

