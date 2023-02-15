IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNV. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.11.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.6 %

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

FNV stock opened at $136.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

