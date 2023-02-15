IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3,723.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 101,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total transaction of $1,417,885.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,798 shares of company stock valued at $39,508,499. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $184.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.50. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

