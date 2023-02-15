IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

NYSE:INGR opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

