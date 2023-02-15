IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDVG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,070,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 724.0% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 206,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 181,554 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 216,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 156,100 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,723,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 240,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TDVG opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

