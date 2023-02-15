IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in F5 were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1,846.9% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 85,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after buying an additional 80,803 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,359,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in F5 by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 158,022 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,263 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,503 shares of company stock worth $2,808,342. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $147.23 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $217.41. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.65.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

