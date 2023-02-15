IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.82.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $107.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.43. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average of $118.97.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

