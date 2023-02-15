IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 288,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,737,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 34,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NVO. Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $142.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $144.78.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

