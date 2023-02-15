IFP Advisors Inc Buys 225 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $41,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,617.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

HRL opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 60.11%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

