IFP Advisors Inc Buys 4,089 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 336.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 17,589.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 125,058 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 394.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,728 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CATH opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.04.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.