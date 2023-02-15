IFP Advisors Inc Buys 897 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 116.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 405.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $324.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

