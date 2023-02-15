IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,128.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

INDA opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.34. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

