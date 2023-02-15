IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $64.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.94.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

