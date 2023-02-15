IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,685 shares of company stock worth $426,967 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $81.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.64.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.