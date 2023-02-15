IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Village Farms International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,845,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after buying an additional 821,590 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at $3,543,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Village Farms International by 71.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 120,654 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.
Village Farms International Trading Up 0.9 %
VFF stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $99.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.69. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Village Farms International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.
