IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in APA were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APA. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in APA by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 205.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in APA by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

NASDAQ APA opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. APA Co. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

