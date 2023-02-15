IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,403 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,631.2% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 274,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 258,633 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 68.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.