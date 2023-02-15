IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 112.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in Ferrari by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 16,950.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.06.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.8 %

Ferrari Profile

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $265.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $270.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

