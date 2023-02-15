IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Okta were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Okta by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after acquiring an additional 618,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Okta by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,007,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Okta by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,092,000 after acquiring an additional 44,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $196.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.62.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Okta to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

