IFP Advisors Inc Has $175,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $243.87 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $281.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

