IFP Advisors Inc Has $206,000 Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 106.4% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,799,514.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $739,033. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

