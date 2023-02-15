IFP Advisors Inc Has $212,000 Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 83,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 100,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 62,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,568.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $37.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.93.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.