IFP Advisors Inc Has $224,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 114.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,401,000 after buying an additional 967,832 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 233.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 648,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after buying an additional 454,119 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 176.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after buying an additional 412,291 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.95.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.47. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

