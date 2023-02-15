IFP Advisors Inc Has $228,000 Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 105.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEP. Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NEP opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

