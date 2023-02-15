IFP Advisors Inc Has $235,000 Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86.

TAP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

