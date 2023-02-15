IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.
Virgin Galactic Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.