IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Virgin Galactic

SPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Stories

