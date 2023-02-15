IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

AEE opened at $85.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.15%.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.