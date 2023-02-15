IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

