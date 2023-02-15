IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 15.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Masco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,390,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,617,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Masco by 62.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 79,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Masco Price Performance

MAS opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $58.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $1,785,748.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,709.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,914 shares of company stock valued at $11,755,818. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading

