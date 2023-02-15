IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $183,000 Investment in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,095,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Price Performance

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. Embecta Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Embecta had a net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.41%. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

