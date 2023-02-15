IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 12,000 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 183.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after acquiring an additional 75,870 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,046,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,869,000 after buying an additional 932,572 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,293,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after buying an additional 274,616 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,063,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 699,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 180,514 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $176,332.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,681,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,226,300.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

