IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,958 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Barclays were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 8.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

Several research firms have commented on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 250 ($3.03) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.71.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

