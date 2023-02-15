IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,120 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) by 1,060.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNA. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

TNA stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

