IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,950 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1,142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of UTF opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

