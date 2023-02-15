IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 604 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 10.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in State Street by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in State Street by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,458,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Bank of America began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

STT stock opened at $93.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

