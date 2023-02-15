IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 631 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,758. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

