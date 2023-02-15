IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 71 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ESS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ESS opened at $238.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.92. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.24 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.13%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

