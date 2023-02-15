IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 723 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 36.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 187.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.43 and its 200 day moving average is $102.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $160.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

